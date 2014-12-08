Norris Award To Thomas Greenbowe

Thomas J. Greenbowe, professor of chemistry at Iowa State University, is the recipient of the 2014 James Flack Norris Award for Outstanding Achievement in the Teaching of Chemistry.
The award is presented annually by the ACS Northeastern Section to an educator who is an excellent classroom teacher and whose professional activities have had a wide-ranging effect on chemical education.
Greenbowe works with high school chemistry teachers, community college chemistry instructors, and university chemistry and education faculty to improve the introductory chemistry experience and curriculum. He received a certificate and $3,000 honorarium during an award presentation in Boston in November.
