Otsuka Acquires Avanir

Otsuka Pharmaceutical has agreed to buy Avanir Pharmaceuticals for $3.5 billion. Avanir launched Nuedexta in 2011. It is used in the treatment of pseudobulbar affect, a neurological disease. The drug recorded U.S. sales of $94 million from July 2013 to June 2014, Otsuka says. The Japanese firm says it’s attracted to Avanir because of further market potential for Nuedexta and also because of Avanir’s R&D pipeline. Avanir is conducting research on the central nervous system to develop treatments for Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, migraines, and other ailments. It has an Alzheimer’s compound that is about to enter Phase III clinical trials.
