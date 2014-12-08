Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Potent X-rays Reveal Protein Contortions

New time-resolved crystallography approach could yield additional insight into reaction mechanisms

by Jyllian Kemsley
December 8, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 49
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

Ultrashort, intense X-ray bursts have been used in the past few years to glean structural information from streams of protein nanocrystals, soot, water droplets, and even single molecules. The same approach can also yield structures of short-lived protein reaction intermediates at near-atomic resolution, reports a team led by Marius Schmidt of the University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee (Science 2014, DOI: 10.1126/science.1259357). Researchers have obtained time-resolved crystal structures using traditional synchrotron X-rays, but that approach requires large crystals and the time resolution is limited to about 100 picoseconds. Using SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory’s Linac Coherent Light Source, Schmidt and his colleagues studied light-initiated reactions of a bacterial photoreceptor called photoactive yellow protein, in which laser excitation induces a chromophore switch from a trans to a cis configuration that is associated with protein conformational changes. The scientists were able to combine X-ray pulses with protein microcrystals to determine structures to 1.6 Å and detect previously unidentified structural changes. With further development, the technique likely can produce high-quality structures with subpicosecond time resolution for a variety of biologically and pharmaceutically interesting proteins, the researchers say.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE