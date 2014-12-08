Succinic Acid Firms Form Partnerships

Two makers of succinic acid have signed agreements intended to expand use of the biobased chemical. Myriant has formed a joint development agreement with the Taiwanese plasticizer maker UPC and Sojitz, a Japanese trading house, focused on manufacturing phthalate-free plasticizers based on succinic acid. Myriant produces succinic acid at a new facility in Lake Providence, La. Meanwhile, BioAmber, which is building a succinic acid plant in Ontario, has agreed to supply the product to the oleochemicals firm Oleon for use in renewable lubricants.
