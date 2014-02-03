Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Farm Bill Agreement To Become Law

by Britt E. Erickson
February 3, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 5
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

The House of Representatives passed a new farm bill (H.R. 2642) last week that reauthorizes agricultural programs through 2018. Although the Senate had yet to vote on the bill when C&EN went to press, it was expected to quickly clear the bill and send it to the President’s desk for signing into law. The compromise bill supports new energy crops and includes loan guarantees and R&D opportunities for companies that produce renewable biobased chemicals in the U.S. The bill also includes two pesticide-related measures. One directs EPA to work with the Fish & Wildlife Service and the National Marine Fisheries Service to assess the risks of pesticides to endangered species using a streamlined approach recommended by the National Academies last year. The second directs EPA to exclude nonpesticide sources of fluoride, such as toothpaste and drinking water, from exposure assessments used to set tolerances for residues of the fumigant sulfuryl fluoride on food. The provision reverses EPA’s 2011 proposal to phase out the use of the pesticide on food.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE