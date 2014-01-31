Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Lanxess Drops CEO As Profits Fall

Leadership: Management change may precede restructuring and cost cutting

by Alex Scott
January 31, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 5
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Heitmann
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Lanxess
Heitmann
Credit: Lanxess

Axel C. Heitmann, the head of the German chemical maker Lanxess from the day it was created almost 10 years ago, will leave the firm at the end of this month. His surprise departure follows a recent decline in profits after a long period of growth.

Zachert
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Merck KGaA
Zachert
Credit: Merck KGaA

Lanxess was formed in 2004 when Bayer spun off what it saw as undesirable businesses in plastics, rubber, and specialty chemicals. From sales of about $8.5 billion, Lanxess has grown to be a $12 billion-plus company with a workforce of 17,500.

Lanxess asserts that Heitmann’s imminent departure is “by mutual agreement.” But European media reports suggest otherwise. They speculate that Heitmann was pushed out because he rejected a call by the firm’s board to act decisively in the face of excess capacity and low prices for synthetic rubber, a key business for Lanxess.

The company declines to comment on the specifics but acknowledges that market pressures are behind the leadership change. “Lanxess is facing significant challenges, for example, in terms of market capacities and business portfolio,” says board chairman Rolf Stomberg. The board determined that it’s “the right time to hand over responsibility to a new leadership in order to overcome these challenges,” Stomberg adds.

Heitmann will be replaced by Matthias Zachert, chief financial officer of the German pharmaceutical and chemical firm Merck KGaA. Zachert had been Lanxess’s CFO from 2004 to 2011. He is set to take up the reins at Lanxess by May 15.

Installing Zachert “implies that the business environment remains rather delicate and competition is getting fiercer,” Martin Evans, a stock analyst at J.P. Morgan Cazenove, told clients in a report on the shake-up. Under Zachert, Lanxess can expect “a new orientation of the group’s portfolio and probably another program introducing cost-reducing measures,” Evans adds.

Lanxess is not the only European chemical firm experiencing financial woes. DSM recently revealed weakness in its nutrition business for the fourth quarter of 2013. Also, Kemira has warned that its fourth-quarter profits will be lower than expected.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Outlook weakens for European chemical industry
Clariant reorients after failed Huntsman tie up
AkzoNobel issues profits warning

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE