Lonza Pays For Mercury Pollution

Lonza has agreed to pay for an investigation into mercury pollution and the remediation of mercury pollution already identified in Switzerland between Visp, the location of its largest manufacturing complex, and Niedergesteln, a town about six miles away along a mountain valley. The firm used mercury about a century ago as a catalyst in various chemical processes. Lonza says its payment for the investigation and remediation activities is not an admission of liability.
