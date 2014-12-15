BP Will Exit Cellulosic Fuels

BP will halt development of lignocellulosic ethanol technology and try to sell its related assets, including a pilot plant in Jennings, La., and a technology center in San Diego. The company acquired these assets with its $98 million purchase of Verenium’s cellulosic ethanol business in 2010. In a nod to low oil prices, the company says that “the current challenging external business environment is resulting in tough strategic choices.” BP will focus instead on sugarcane ethanol production in Brazil. The firm says its ethanol joint venture in the U.K. and its butyl alcohol joint ventures are not affected by the decision.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter