Candy-Coated Chemistry

December 15, 2014 Cover
Volume 92, Issue 50
National Chemistry Week satisfies the public’s sweet tooth with activities from coast to coast
From silver to lead to plastic, this holiday tree decoration has evolved with the times
Community takes steps to improve the quality and reproducibility of drug discovery and biomarker studies
A look at recent patenting activity in perovskite solar cells, brought to you by C&EN and CAS
Old English company leverages its private status to develop novel chemistries
Old reactors live on, radioactive spent fuel piles up, and pressure builds for overhaul of how this material is managed