Candy-Coated Chemistry

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
09250-cover-groupcxd.jpg
« Prev
Next »
09250-cover-groupcxd.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

December 15, 2014 Cover

Volume 92, Issue 50

National Chemistry Week satisfies the public’s sweet tooth with activities from coast to coast

Cover image:

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 92 | Issue 50
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Education

Candy-Coated Chemistry

What Is Tinsel Made Of?

From silver to lead to plastic, this holiday tree decoration has evolved with the times

Confronting Irreproducibility In Life Sciences Research

Community takes steps to improve the quality and reproducibility of drug discovery and biomarker studies

  • Energy

    Patent Picks: Perovskite Solar Cells

    A look at recent patenting activity in perovskite solar cells, brought to you by C&EN and CAS

  • Materials

    Family Firm Thomas Swan Bets On High Technology

    Old English company leverages its private status to develop novel chemistries

  • Energy

    Another Chapter In Saga Of Radioactive Waste Disposal Begins When New Congress Convenes

    Old reactors live on, radioactive spent fuel piles up, and pressure builds for overhaul of how this material is managed

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Synthesis

Making Ibuprofen In Three Minutes

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

More

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Bogus Research, Even-More-Bogus Researcher

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT