Barington Nominates Omnova Directors

Responding to what it calls 14 years of underperformance at Omnova Solutions, the activist investment fund Barington Capital has nominated three independent directors for election to Omnova’s board next year. The three are Joseph M. Gingo, CEO of A. Schulman, a plastics compounder partially owned by Barington; Javier Perez, a former partner at the consulting firm McKinsey & Co.; and James A. Mitarotonda, Barington’s CEO. Barington says the specialty chemical maker should divest its engineered surfaces business, which makes products such as wall laminates and furniture upholstery.
