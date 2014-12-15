Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

December 15, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 50
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Solvay will acquire Dhaymers, a Brazil-based manufacturer of specialty esters with annual sales of about $10 million. Solvay says the purchase will allow it to enter the Brazilian skin care market and expand in the local industrial lubricants and mining chemicals sectors.

Sumitomo Chemical has acquired DuPont’s U.S.-based Asana insecticide business and will transfer it to its U.S. crop protection subsidiary Valent BioSciences. Developed by DuPont, the Asana line is based on the active ingredient esfenvalerate, a pyrethroid invented by Sumitomo.

Takasago Americas has opened an Encapsulation Technology Center in Rockleigh, N.J., to serve flavor and fragrance customers. The laboratory will develop, test, and evaluate samples. Pilot-plant equipment on-site can scale up sample flavor and fragrance batches.

BASF has agreed to buy the Taiwan and China operations of Taiwan Sheen Soon, a producer of adhesives used in conjunction with thermoplastic polyurethanes. BASF says the purchase will complement its portfolio of thermoplastic urethanes.

Sigma-Aldrich’s shareholders have agreed to a $17 billion acquisition by Germany’s Merck KGaA. The transaction is expected to close in mid-2015, pending regulatory approvals and completion of closing conditions.

Agilent Technologies has opened a mass spectrometry center of excellence at Houston’s Baylor College of Medicine. The center will develop research tools and new applications in metabolomics and integrated biology. It will also serve as a site for training students.

Recipharm, a pharmaceutical services firm, says it may have to close its site in Strängnäs, Sweden, and cut 60 jobs. The layoffs are being planned because Meda, a Recipharm customer, recently terminated a contract for the production of penicillin.

Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics and the drugmaker Shire are launching a $15 million research project aimed at a novel cystic fibrosis treatment. The partners hope to deliver messenger RNA directly to the lungs, where the body will use it to produce working copies of the defective protein associated with the disease.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Seqens opens a new research center near Boston
Lonza to make Bluebird Bio drugs
Bayer Will Invest In Berkeley Site

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE