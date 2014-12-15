CO2-Based Start-Ups Tap Investors

Two start-ups seeking to harness CO2 have raised money from investors. LanzaTech, which was founded in New Zealand in 2005, has pulled in $60 million from the state-owned New Zealand Superannuation Fund. The investment brought the amount LanzaTech raised in its fourth round of fund-raising to $113 million. LanzaTech expects to open a plant that ferments waste CO and CO2 to fuels and chemicals in 2016. Meanwhile, Solidia Technologies has raised an unspecified amount from Total Energy Ventures, cement maker Lafarge, and Sun Microsystems cofounder Bill Joy to develop its technology for curing cement with CO2 instead of water.
