Democratic Bias

I was initially gratified to see someone taking action to help more scientists run for office (C&EN, Oct. 27, page 24). But the fact that Shaughnessy Naughton’s 314 PAC will support only those who are Democrats suggests that her interest in seeing more scientists in Congress is trumped by her desire to see more Democrats elected.
Joyce L. DeYoung
Devon, Pa.
The American Chemical Society’s 2013 IRS Form 990 is now available on ACS’s website. To access the information, go to www.acs.org and follow these instructions: Click on “About Us,” and under the heading “About ACS,” click on “ACS Financial Information.” Go to the heading “ACS IRS Form 990,” and click on “2013 IRS Form 990.”
Please see also the related “Guide to Schedule J” for explanatory information regarding ACS Executive Compensation. If you have any access problems, contact webmaster@acs.org.
