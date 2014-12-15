Fans Of Ferrocene

Having more than a passing interest in the history of ferrocene, we were pleased to see Bethany Halford’s article on X-ray crystallography and the ferrocene sandwich structure that illustrates it (C&EN, Aug. 11, page 36).
Other accounts of the ferrocene story that may be of interest to your readers have been published previously, including the following: “Ferrocene: Ironclad History or Rashomon Tale?” by Pierre Laszlo and Roald Hoffmann (Angew. Chem. Int. Ed. 2000, DOI: 10.1002/(SICI)1521-3773(20000103)39:1<123::AID-ANIE123>3.0.CO;2-Z ) and “Of Sandwiches and Nobel Prizes: Robert Burns Woodward” by Thomas M. Zydowsky, Chemical Intelligencer 2000 (available online at http://www.bilrc.caltech.edu/index.php?module=webpage&id=36&page=9&go=Go!).
Roald Hoffmann
Ithaca, N.Y.
Tom Zydowsky
Brooklyn
