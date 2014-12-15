Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Government Roundup

December 15, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 50
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

A materials science research road map was unveiled earlier this month with the release of the federal Materials Genome Initiative’s initial strategic plan. The initiative aims to double the pace of materials development, and the plan from the interagency ­National Science & Technology Council lays out the steps needed to do so.

Five phthalates—diisononyl phthalate, diisobutyl phthalate, di-n-pentyl phthalate, di-n-hexyl phthalate, and dicyclohexyl phthalate—would be banned in toys and other children’s products because of health concerns under a rule to be voted on by the Consumer Product Safety Commission on Dec. 17.

DuPont was cited by OSHA for 11 alleged safety and health violations at its Deepwater, N.J., plant in an investigation prompted by a hazardous chemicals spill in May. The investigation alleged that DuPont was responsible for serious violations that could have caused harm or death, the safety and health agency says.

Senate confirmation of some presidential nominations last week filled several federal science posts. Ellen Williams will become the new director of the Department of Energy’s Advanced Research Projects Agency—Energy (ARPA-E). And Jeffery Baran was approved for a five-year position on the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. He has already served on the commission since September, filling the remaining term of a previous commissioner.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE