Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Physical Chemistry

Hydrogen Bonds To Phosphorus Observed

by Stu Borman
December 15, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 50
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: J. Phys. Chem. Lett.
H (white) in methanol and P (orange) in trimethylphosphine both bear partial positive charges but form an H-bond, as seen in this model. Gray = carbon and red = oxygen.
Illustration of P-bonding.
Credit: J. Phys. Chem. Lett.
H (white) in methanol and P (orange) in trimethylphosphine both bear partial positive charges but form an H-bond, as seen in this model. Gray = carbon and red = oxygen.

Researchers have found unusual hydrogen bonds to phosphorus in three bimolecular alcohol-trimethylphosphine complexes and have measured their strengths. H-bonds do not usually form to P. In the new study, in which a hydroxyl H atom bonds with P in another compound, P bears a partial positive charge, making H-bond formation especially unlikely. The work was carried out by Henrik G. Kjaergaard and coworkers at the University of Copenhagen (J. Phys. Chem. Lett. 2014, DOI: 10.1021/jz502150d). P. G. Sennikov of the Russian Academy of Sciences, in Nizhny Novgorod, and coworkers earlier observed H bonding to P in phosphine. Kjaergaard and coworkers believe that case to be the only other experimental observations of the phenomenon. In their study, although trimethylphosphine’s P atom has partial positive charge, its electrostatic potential surface also has a negative-potential area around the lone pair, and the H-bonds form at that spot. “This work clearly shows that we cannot continue to think of charge distribution as spherical in atoms, molecules, or even ions,” Kjaergaard says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
H2S dimer forms hydrogen bonds
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Six bonds to carbon: Confirmed
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
When Three Electrons Are Not A Crowd

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE