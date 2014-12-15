Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Iron Vacancies Dictate Magnetite’s Properties

by Mitch Jacoby
December 15, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 50
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

Magnetite (Fe3O4) is an inexpensive abundant material with surface properties that make it useful in heterogeneous catalysis, biotechnology, and other areas. The oxide has an unexplained knack, for example, for pinning individual, catalytically active precious-metal atoms on its surface and holding them in place even at high temperature. Researchers trying to understand the basis of that property, which could lead to exceptionally well dispersed catalysts, nearly always focus on the way oxygen vacancies in Fe3O4’s surface shape its electronic properties. But according to a team that includes Vienna University of Technology’s Gareth S. Parkinson and Ulrike Diebold, oxygen vacancies aren’t the key players. Rather, Fe3O4’s properties are governed by missing iron atoms in the subsurface layer (Science 2014, DOI: 10.1126/science.1260556). On the basis of experimental and computational analyses, the team concludes that in response to chemical reaction conditions, iron oxide shuffles iron ions. Precious-metal atoms latch onto the surface directly above the lattice positions where the metal ions are missing. Because these vacancies are spaced at regular intervals, the precious-metal atoms also remain well spaced and do not diffuse and form clusters.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE