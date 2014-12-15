Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

James J. O'Connor

by Susan J. Ainsworth
December 15, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 50
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

James J. O’Connor, 87, a retired Texaco senior research chemist, died on July 26 in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., after a brief illness.

Born in Philadelphia, O’Connor served in the Navy during World War II. He earned a B.S. degree in 1952 and an M.S. in 1954, both in chemistry, from Saint Joseph’s University in his hometown.

He worked briefly for DuPont in Wilmington, Del., and for Robertshaw in King of Prussia, Pa. He then spent 27 years at Texaco’s Beacon Research Center in Fishkill, N.Y., retiring as a senior research chemist in 1991. O’Connor was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1959.

He was an active member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Poughkeepsie, serving in multiple ministries. He is remembered as a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, who willingly shared his vast knowledge, imparted his sage wisdom, and entertained his family with quick wit, storytelling, and song—all with a twinkle in his eye.

O’Connor is survived by his wife of 61 years, Therese; daughters, Patricia Rippey, Sarah Roa, Mary, and Therese; sons, Michael, Stephen, Paul, and Ed; and 12 grandchildren.

Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at ­s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Robert I. Lemlich
Keith F. Purcell
William Copulsky

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE