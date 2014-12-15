Advertisement

Policy

NCW Illustrated Poem Contest Winners

National Chemistry Week satisfies the public’s sweet tooth with activities from coast to coast

by Linda Wang
December 15, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 50
NCW Illustrated Poem Contest Winners

The ACS Committee on Community Activities and the ACS Office of Volunteer Support have announced the winners of the 2014 National Chemistry Week Illustrated Poem Contest, in which K–12 students were invited to share their interpretation of this year’s theme, “The Sweet Side of Chemistry—Candy!” in the form of illustrated poems. First-place winners in each grade category received $300. Second-place winners received $150.

K–2nd Grade
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Anika Khedekar
1st Place: Anika Khedekar, Princeton Section
National Chemistry Week Illustrated Poem Contest winner Anika Khedekar.
Credit: Anika Khedekar
1st Place: Anika Khedekar, Princeton Section
3rd–5th Grade
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Vaishnavi Vednere
1st Place: Vaishnavi Vednere, Princeton Section
National Chemistry Week Illustrated Poem Contest winner Vaishnavi Vednere.
Credit: Vaishnavi Vednere
1st Place: Vaishnavi Vednere, Princeton Section
6th–8th Grade
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Jigisha Mavani
1st Place: Jigisha Mavani, Princeton Section
National Chemistry Week Illustrated Poem Contest winner Jigisha Mavani.
Credit: Jigisha Mavani
1st Place: Jigisha Mavani, Princeton Section
9th–12th Grade
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Rachel Barrett
1st Place: Rachel Barrett, Cleveland Section
National Chemistry Week Illustrated Poem Contest winner Rachel Barrett.
Credit: Rachel Barrett
1st Place: Rachel Barrett, Cleveland Section
K–2nd Grade
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Sam Lenz
2nd Place: Sam Lenz, Tampa Bay Local Section
National Chemistry Week Illustrated Poem Contest winner Sam Lenz.
Credit: Sam Lenz
2nd Place: Sam Lenz, Tampa Bay Local Section
3rd–5th Grade
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Jessie Mirabella Hutcheson
2nd Place: Jessie Mirabella Hutcheson, Southwest Georgia Section
National Chemistry Week Illustrated Poem Contest winner Jessie Mirabella Hutcheson.
Credit: Jessie Mirabella Hutcheson
2nd Place: Jessie Mirabella Hutcheson, Southwest Georgia Section
6th–8th Grade
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Kai Zaragoza
2nd Place: Kai Zaragoza, South Florida Section
National Chemistry Week Illustrated Poem Contest winner Kai Zaragoza.
Credit: Kai Zaragoza
2nd Place: Kai Zaragoza, South Florida Section
9th–12th Grade
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Emma Belcourt
2nd Place: Emma Belcourt, Connecticut Valley Section
National Chemistry Week Illustrated Poem Contest winner Emma Belcourt.
Credit: Emma Belcourt
2nd Place: Emma Belcourt, Connecticut Valley Section
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

