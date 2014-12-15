Paul Allen Funds Cell Science Center

The Allen Institute for Cell Science was launched last week with a $100 million gift from Paul G. Allen, a philanthropist and cofounder of Microsoft. The goal of the nonprofit is to speed the search for cures by helping researchers understand how cells behave. The nonprofit will be housed in the Allen Institute, a seven-story building that is expected to be complete by next fall. Data, models, and tools generated by the nonprofit will be publicly available online. Its first project will explore how induced pluripotent stem cells transition into heart muscle and epithelial cells.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter