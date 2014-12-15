Pledges Add Up To 3 °C Of Warming

Human-caused global warming would be held to about 3 °C if China, the European Union, and the U.S. meet their recently made pledges to reduce greenhouse gases during the coming decades, according to a new analysis. This would fall short of a global goal, adopted in 2009, to hold warming to 2 °C above preindustrial levels by 2100. The analysis by a group of four research organizations says other countries that are major emitters of greenhouse gases—such as India, which ranks third globally after China and the U.S.—could take action that would put the world on a path to meet the 2 °C goal.
