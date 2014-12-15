Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Ralph Tekel

by Susan J. Ainsworth
December 15, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 50
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Ralph Tekel, 94, a professor of organic chemistry at La Salle College (now La Salle University), died of pneumonia in Philadelphia on Oct. 8.

Born in New York City, Tekel earned a B.S. degree in chemistry from Brooklyn Polytechnic Institute (now New York University Polytechnic School of Engineering) in 1941. He then worked as a researcher at the Pediatric Research Laboratories at Jewish Hospital in Brooklyn.

Enrolling at Purdue University, he received an M.S. in 1947 and a Ph.D. in 1949, both in chemistry. While in graduate school, he unwittingly became involved in the Manhattan Project. Led by Henry B. Hass, his group prepared fluorocarbons, which the researchers later learned were used to separate uranium isotopes for the atomic bomb.

Tekel worked in chemical development for various drug companies, including Wyeth Laboratories and the National Drug Co. of Philadelphia. He was involved in the production of steroids, penicillin, antibiotics, and psychoactive drugs. From 1965 until his retirement in 1985, Tekel was a professor of organic chemistry at La Salle College.

He was an emeritus fellow of the American Institute of Chemists and a member of the New York Academy of Sciences. He was a 70-year, emeritus member of ACS.

Nurturing a lifelong interest in photography, he was a member of several camera clubs and won numerous awards.

Tekel and his third wife, Lillian, whom he married in 1960, endowed a scholarship at La Salle and enjoyed traveling.

In addition to his wife, Tekel is survived by his daughters, Linda Beelitz and Billie Elias; stepdaughters, Debbie and Cindy Stevens; and three grandchildren. His stepson, Arthur Stevens, predeceased him.

Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at ­s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Obituary: Jiri Zemlicka
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Alan J. Parcells
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Robert G. Ghirardelli﻿

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE