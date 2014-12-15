Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Revealing The Nano In Earthquakes

by Jyllian Kemsley
December 15, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 50
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Science
Nanospherules (top) in limestone are converted to fibers (bottom) as rocks slip past each other.
Nanospherules (top) in limestone convert to fibers (bottom) as rocks slip past each other.
Credit: Science
Nanospherules (top) in limestone are converted to fibers (bottom) as rocks slip past each other.

Earthquakes jar at the macroscopic level: Ground ruptures; houses shake. But their effects can also be discerned at the nano level. Crushed wear material between rock faces that slip past each other develop patches of mirrorlike areas characterized by nanostructures. Investigating the effect in limestone, researchers led by Berend A. Verberne and Christopher J. Spiers of the Netherlands’ Utrecht University have now found that nanoparticles 5–20 nm in diameter cluster into spherules, which in turn align into nanofibers oriented along the slip direction (Science 2014, DOI: 10.1126/science.1259003). The nanofiber patches are small—10–100-µm wide—and can form with as little as 5-mm rock displacement under typical earthquake-related pressures. The changes in the rock are a product of the energy put into the system, Verberne says. And the movement of the nanoparticles and their alignment into the fibers could play an important role in how the rocks slip. Although Verberne and colleagues only studied limestone, the mirrorlike patches are found in other rock types, suggesting a general mechanism may be at work.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE