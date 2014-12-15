Advertisement

People

William G. Larson

by Susan J. Ainsworth
December 15, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 50
William G. Larson, 87, a retired industrial chemist, died on Aug. 22 at home in Manitowoc, Wis.

Born in Marinette, Wis., Larson served in the Army during World War II as a technical sergeant in the Philippines.

After his military service, he received a B.S. degree in organic chemistry from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, in 1951.

Early in his career, Larson joined the Seagram’s distillery in Lawrenceburg, Ind. From 1953 until 1973, he worked in the development and application of industrial coatings. He then worked as a meat-processing chemist until he retired in 1992.

Larson was an emeritus member of ACS, which he joined in 1954.

He was a member of St. James Episcopal Church from the 1950s until the late 1990s. In his younger years, he was a member of the Manitowoc Jaycees.

His wife of 44 years, Ann, died in 1997. Survivors include his son, Michael; daughter, Diane (Dede) Brauer; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at ­s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.

