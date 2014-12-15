ZoBio And Domainex Join To Serve Forma

ZoBio and Domainex have formed a partnership to provide NMR-based structural biology services for drug targets discovered by Forma Therapeutics, a Massachusetts drug company. Netherlands-based ZoBio will design and express protein variants suitable for structural studies to complement X-ray crystallography used by Forma in oncology research. Domainex, based in Cambridge, England, will apply its Combinatorial Domain Hunting technology to generate protein variants for targets not previously amenable to structural studies.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter