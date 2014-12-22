BASF Slates Two Plants In China

BASF plans to build two new plants in China by 2016. At its site in Shanghai’s Caojing district, the firm will build a plant for base metal catalysts, custom catalysts, and adsorbents. The products are used for making fatty alcohols, sulfuric acid, and butanediol and for removing impurities from olefins. Separately, BASF has agreed to locate a facility producing electronics-grade sulfuric acid at a chemical complex owned by Huafang Textile in Zhapu, Zhejiang province. Huafang will supply sulfuric acid to BASF.
