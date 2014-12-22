Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Curiosity Confirms Organics On Mars

The chlorinated compounds’ source can’t be determined but tantalizes scientists in search of evidence for life on the Red Planet

by Elizabeth K. Wilson
December 22, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 51
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS
The Mars Curiosity rover took numerous selfies to make this composite image.The Mars Curiosity rover took numerous selfies to make this composite image.
Photo of the Mars Curiosity rover.
Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS
The Mars Curiosity rover took numerous selfies to make this composite image.The Mars Curiosity rover took numerous selfies to make this composite image.

NASA’s Mars rover Curiosity has discovered that organic compounds are present in the soil of the Red Planet, scientists announced on Dec. 16 at the American Geophysical Union meeting in San Francisco. Curiosity also recently detected a localized but dramatic surge of methane of unknown origin in the martian atmosphere (Science 2014, DOI: 10.1126/science.1261713). Organic compounds, particularly methane, are generally produced by living organisms, although these compounds can be synthesized by abiotic reactions of soil, water, and solar radiation. Right now, scientists say they have no way of determining their source on Mars. But the rover did detect the presence of chlorobenzene, dichloroethane, dichloropropane, and dichlorobutane. The molecules are likely the products of precursor organics and formed during heating of the perchlorate-rich martian soil. Methane plumes have been detected on Mars previously, but the new measurements are the first from a craft on the martian surface. Over a period of 20 months, Curiosity recorded background atmospheric levels of methane of about 0.7 ppb. But then suddenly methane levels climbed to 9 ppb over several months. Scientists suggest the gas is periodically escaping from clathrates beneath the ground.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Martian meteorite holds clues to how planets form atmospheres
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ancient organic molecules found on Mars
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Curiosity Confirms Organics On Mars

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE