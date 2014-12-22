Government Roundup

The R&D tax credit for businesses was retroactively extended through 2014 in legislation (H.R. 5771) that the Senate passed last week and that was previously approved by the House of Representatives. The tax break, which is widely used by the chemical and pharmaceutical industries, expired at the end of 2013. President Barack Obama is expected to sign the bill into law.
Toxic algae that disrupted the drinking water supply of some 500,000 Ohio residents in August would be the focus of an upcoming EPA health advisory required under a bill (S. 2785) passed by the Senate earlier this month. Although it would not be enforceable, the health advisory would provide safety guidelines for drinking water.
Safer chemicals used in products and supply chains are the focus of a new report from the United Nations Environment Programme and the nonprofit group Clean Production Action. The report concludes that companies that actively reduce risk from hazardous chemicals generate long-term value. Conversely, companies that don’t actively work on managing hazardous chemicals can face loss of market share, tarnished reputations, and fines, it says.
Flexible electronics and smart manufacturing will be the focus of two new manufacturing innovation institutes announced by the White House earlier this month. With these additions, the government has funded eight institutes designed to bring together industry, academia, and government to work on manufacturing research problems.
Di-n-pentyl phthalate used in polyvinyl chloride plastic; nine benzidine-based dyes used in textiles, paints, and inks; and a mixture of short-chain chlorinated paraffins with 12 or 13 carbons generally can no longer be imported or used in consumer products, unless the use of the chemical is reviewed and approved by EPA, under new regulations.
