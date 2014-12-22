Johnson Matthey Exits Metal Refining

Johnson Matthey has agreed to sell its gold and silver refining business to Japan’s Asahi Holdings for $186 million. The company operates precious-metal scrap refineries in Brampton, Ontario, and Salt Lake City and a metal casting plant in St. Catharines, Ontario. Matthey says it is selling the business “to focus on areas where we can use our expertise in chemistry and its applications to deliver high-technology solutions.”
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter