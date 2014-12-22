LG TV Will Use Dow Quantum Dots

Dow Chemical will supply cadmium-free quantum dots for a high-definition television that LG Electronics plans to launch next year. Quantum dots are semiconducting inorganic particles used to enhance the colors emitted by liquid-crystal displays in TVs and tablets (C&EN, Nov. 10, page 20). The first quantum dot displays, launched last year, used cadmium-based dots supplied by QD Vision and Nanosys. Dow licensed technology from the start-up firm Nanoco to produce dots that don’t use cadmium, a heavy metal that is restricted in Europe.
