Lonza Collaborates With Innovation Hubs

Lonza has linked up with two innovation clusters in Europe that support small biotech companies. The Swiss contract manufacturer will consult on early-stage product development with Medicen Paris Region in France and BioPmed Innovation Cluster in Italy. “These collaboration agreements will benefit Lonza by giving us a better understanding of the mid- and long-term strategies of the biotech industry in Europe,” says Anne Hays, head of Lonza’s custom development services organization. The firm also will get an early look at technology in-licensing opportunities, she adds.
