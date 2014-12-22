Merck Acquires Epigenetics Firm

Merck & Co. has bought privately held OncoEthix, which is developing a class of epigenetics-based compounds called bromodomain (BET) inhibitors. Merck will pay up to $110 million up front for the Switzerland-based biotech and could shell out another $265 million in milestone payments. OncoEthix’s lead BET inhibitor, OTX015, which was licensed from Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma in 2012, is in Phase Ib studies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors.
