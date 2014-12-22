Novartis Gets Access To Israeli Drugs

The Israeli biotech company BioLineRx has joined with Novartis to develop and commercialize drug candidates that come from academic labs and biotech firms in Israel. Novartis will evaluate projects identified by BioLineRx for codevelopment and potential licensing. The drug firm will make a $10 million investment in BioLineRx and pay other fees upon selection of projects for clinical development. The companies plan to develop up to three programs.
