Shell Buys Out BASF In Singapore Venture

BASF is selling its 50% stake in the Ellba Eastern styrene and propylene oxide joint venture in Singapore to its partner, Shell Chemicals, for an undisclosed amount. As part of the deal, BASF has signed an offtake agreement to secure supplies of propylene oxide. The deal does not include another styrene-propylene oxide plant that Shell and BASF together own in the Netherlands. Earlier this year, BASF sold its share of the Styrolution styrenic polymer joint venture to Ineos.
