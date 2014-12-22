Two Firms Scale Up Biobased Chemicals

Two biobased chemical makers are scaling up output of their key products. Rivertop Renewables has begun construction of its first glucaric acid plant, at DanChem Technologies’ site in Danville, Va. Production at the 10 million-lb-per-year facility is expected to begin in the summer of 2015. Among the plant’s products will be Riose brand detergent builder, according to Rivertop. Meanwhile, Virent says it has successfully made biobased p-xylene, toluene, and benzene at demonstration scale in its Madison, Wis., labs. The firm says it has received multiple orders for aromatics to be used in market trials.
