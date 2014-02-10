AbbVie Expands With Singapore Site

AbbVie will spend $320 million to build a plant in Singapore for small-molecule and biologic active pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturing. The drug company will use the new facility to make oncology and immunology products in its development pipeline. The site will be AbbVie’s first manufacturing location in Asia. It already has about 120 people in Singapore to support commercial operations and R&D, and will add another 250 when the plant is fully operational in 2019. The company also has R&D operations in Tokyo and in Shanghai.
