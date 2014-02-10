Food Additives

Mission will mark the first time that warfare agents have been neutralized at sea
Suppliers at Informex expand operations by adding both capacity and new technologies
Every disagreement is different, but they all can be teaching and learning exercises
Chemical makers at cleaning institute meeting reveal new polymers for detergents
Collaborations: NIH and pharma firms team up to identify drug targets for four diseases
Three-step, high-yield process makes branched alkanes from a common biobased feedstock, which could hasten the advent of renewable gasoline