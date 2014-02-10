Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

February 10, 2014 Cover

Volume 92, Issue 6

Volume 92 | Issue 6
Business

Food Additives

U.S. To Zap Syria’s Chemical Weapons

Mission will mark the first time that warfare agents have been neutralized at sea

Fine Chemicals Firms Shift Into High Gear

Suppliers at Informex expand operations by adding both capacity and new technologies

  • Science Communication

    Confusion Over Scientific Nomenclature Is Par For The Chemistry Course

    Every disagreement is different, but they all can be teaching and learning exercises

  • Materials

    Behind Closed Doors

    Chemical makers at cleaning institute meeting reveal new polymers for detergents

  • Pharmaceuticals

    Powerful Bedfellows

    Collaborations: NIH and pharma firms team up to identify drug targets for four diseases

Science Concentrates

Environment

High-Octane Biogasoline

Three-step, high-yield process makes branched alkanes from a common biobased feedstock, which could hasten the advent of renewable gasoline

Business & Policy Concentrates

ACS NEWS

