Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Alfred Burger Award In Medicinal Chemistry

by Lisa M. Jarvis
February 10, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 6
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Macor
[+]Enlarge
Credit: COURTESY OF JOHN MACOR
Photo of John Macor, executive director of neuroscience chemistry, Bristol-Myers Squibb
Credit: COURTESY OF JOHN MACOR

Sponsored by GlaxoSmithKline

John E. Macor knew from an early age that he wanted to be a medicinal chemist. He first became captivated by the power of small molecules after reading an article about the Salem witch trials in high school. A hypothesis floated in the 1970s suggested that the bizarre behavior by residents of that colonial Massachusetts town was the result of consumed ergot alkaloids, similar to the hallucinogen LSD, produced by fungus on their stored grain.

“I thought it was amazing those small molecules could have such an effect,” Macor recalls. Ultimately, “that brought me to neuroscience.”

Macor, who is now 54, went on to study chemistry at the University of Notre Dame. He earned his doctoral degree from Prince­ton University, where he expanded the use of reverse-electron-demand Diels-Alder reactions to produce novel heterocycles.

Macor started his industrial career in 1986 at Pfizer, where he was instrumental in discovering the migraine treatment Relpax. Macor says he “has been extremely gratified” to have personally met those whom the drug has helped.

After a short period at AstraZeneca, Macor moved to Bristol-Myers Squibb in 1997. He started out in the company’s cardiovascular group. He led a team that discovered BMS-346567, a novel antihypertensive agent now entering clinical trials to treat kidney disease. In 2001, he became executive director of neuroscience chemistry, heading a team of more than 100 medicinal chemists. Most recently, his group’s compound BMS-927711 was shown to be active as a calcitonin gene-related peptide antagonist in a Phase II trial for migraine.

In his nearly 28 years working in the pharmaceutical industry, Macor has been an author on more than 135 publications and an inventor on more than 85 patents in the U.S. At least 10 of the discoveries made with his teams have entered into human clinical trials, and a number of compounds for which Macor himself was an inventor are currently in clinical trials.

“It is rare for industrial chemists to have established reputations in the literature for contributing beautiful and profound advances in fundamental organic and medicinal chemistry,” says Phil S. Baran, chemistry professor at Scripps Research Institute, La Jolla, Calif. “It is almost unheard of for this to occur in a diverse array of subjects that run the gamut of synthetic and medicinal endeavors.”

In addition to his accomplishments in contributing to both the literature and the pharmacopoeia, Macor has been an active member of the medicinal chemistry community. He spent five years as the editor-in-chief of Annual Reports in Medicinal Chemistry, and he is currently the program chair of ACS’s Medicinal Chemistry Division. In 2015, he will serve as the chair of that division.

Macor recently shifted into BMS’s immunology group. “As a scientist, the whole goal of your career is to learn something new every day,” Macor says. This latest venture into immunology “will be a lot of fun.”

Macor will present the award address before the Division of Medicinal Chemistry.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
HIST Award to Jeff Seeman
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS Award For Creative Invention
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Hester Dies At 80

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE