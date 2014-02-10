Analytical Chemistry Names Awardees

The ACS Division of Analytical Chemistry has announced the 2013 recipients of its awards, which recognize important contributions to the major scientific aspects of the discipline.
Ryan C. Bailey, associate professor of chemistry at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, is the winner of the Arthur F. Findeis Award for Achievements by a Young Analytical Scientist.
Peter W. Carr, associate director of the Institute for Advanced Studies in Biological Process Technology at the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities, is the recipient of the J. Calvin Giddings Award for Excellence in Education.
Andrew Ewing, professor of analytical chemistry at Chalmers University of Technology and the University of Gothenburg, is the recipient of the Award in Electrochemistry.
David R. Walt, Robinson Professor of Chemistry at Tufts University, is the winner of the Award in Spectrochemical Analysis.
Charles L. Wilkins, Distinguished Professor of Chemistry & Biochemistry at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, is the winner of the Award in Chemical Instrumentation.
