BASF Opens Research Center For Batteries

BASF has opened a battery materials R&D and application technology center in Amagasaki, Japan. Representing an investment of several million dollars, the lab will combine organic and inorganic synthesis, analytics, and electrochemical testing in one group, BASF says. The lab will benefit from synergies with BASF teams researching chemistry for use in organic photovoltaic cells and electronic materials, the firm adds.
