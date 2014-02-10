Advertisement

Business

Business Roundup

February 10, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 6
Solvay is joining with North Carolina-based Premiere Fibers to launch Emana, a nylon-based yarn that, the partners claim, reduces the appearance of cellulite and makes skin look smoother when regularly worn for six hours or more. They attribute the effects to bioactive crystals embedded in the yarn.

Kaneka has licensed technology from Universal Display Corp. for organic light-emitting diodes that use phosphorescent materials. Kaneka, based in Japan, says it has been developing high-luminous-efficacy OLED panels that combine phosphorescent materials with fluorescent materials.

XG Sciences, a Michigan-based developer of graphene materials, has received an undisclosed investment from Samsung Ventures. The money will fund additional research and development of the materials for use in batteries for consumer devices.

Altana has acquired polypropylene wax emulsion technologies and associated customer-specific know-how from DSM. Coatings generated from the acquired technologies can be used with glass fibers to create composites for the automotive and construction industries, according to Altana.﻿

Edison Pharmaceuticals and Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma have agreed to codevelop drugs that treat central nervous system diseases by targeting cellular energy metabolism. Dainippon will gain select rights to jointly developed drugs in exchange for $10 million up front and $40 million in R&D support.

AV Therapeutics has chosen the pharmaceutical services firm DavosPharma to assist in the synthesis of its lead drug candidate, capridine. AV expects Davos to complete a manufacturing run in the second quarter. It hopes to begin clinical trials of the prostate cancer treatment in the fourth quarter.

Sanofi has filed a patent infringement suit claiming that Eli Lilly & Co. has infringed four patents on the active ingredient in Sanofi’s insulin drug Lantus. Lilly, which is seeking approval for a version of the drug, says it doesn’t believe its application infringes any Sanofi patent.

The Salk Institute for Biological Studies and Stanford University will lead a stem cell genomics center created through a $40 million award from California’s stem cell agency. The center will pursue stem-cell-based therapies for cancer, diabetes, endocrine disorders, and other diseases.

Nightstarx, a spin-off from England’s Oxford University, has received a $20 million investment from the Wellcome Trust. NightstaRx is developing a gene therapy, invented by an Oxford professor, that treats an inherited form of progressive blindness.

