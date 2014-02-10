Celgard Sues LG Over Battery Separator

Celgard has filed a lawsuit against South Korea-based LG Chem alleging infringement of patents on its ceramic separators for lithium-ion batteries. The Charlotte, N.C.-based firm says it worked with LG for several years under a pact that was intended to lead to a long-term supply agreement. Instead, Celgard says, LG has indicated that it is attempting to line up alternative sources of supply. LG recently said it received patents in Europe and Japan on its own battery separator technology, complementing earlier patents in the U.S., South Korea, and China.
