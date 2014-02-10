Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Clarence H. Buurman

by Susan J. Ainsworth
February 10, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 6
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Clarence H. Buurman, 98, a retired executive, died in Greenville, S.C., on Sept. 23, 2013.

Born in Orange City, Iowa, Buurman received a B.S. in 1935 and an M.S. in 1936, both in chemistry, and a Ph.D. in organic chemistry in 1938, all from the University of Iowa.

Buurman carved out a 29-year career at GAF, starting as a research chemist, becoming manager of its Linden, N.J., plant, and retiring from the firm as vice president of international dyes and pigments in New York City. In 1970, he joined Emery Industries in Mauldin, S.C., serving as vice president and operations manager before retiring in 1982.

Buurman was a fellow of the American Institute of Chemists; a member of Alpha Chi Sigma, Sigma Xi, and the Synthetic Organic Chemical Manufacturers Association (now the Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates); and an emeritus member of ACS, which he joined in 1938.

Passionate about serving his community, Buurman received numerous awards for his work founding a local Junior Achievement chapter, volunteering with local Boy Scout Councils, and supporting Rotary International. He served on the South Carolina Department of Disabilities & Special Needs Commission.

He was predeceased by his wife, Jean, and daughter Sallie Callaway. His sons, John and Robert; daughter Carol; 10 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren survive him.

Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Grace B. Borowitz
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Robert D. Juve Sr.
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Randall P. Ayer

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE