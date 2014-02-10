Clarence H. Buurman, 98, a retired executive, died in Greenville, S.C., on Sept. 23, 2013.
Born in Orange City, Iowa, Buurman received a B.S. in 1935 and an M.S. in 1936, both in chemistry, and a Ph.D. in organic chemistry in 1938, all from the University of Iowa.
Buurman carved out a 29-year career at GAF, starting as a research chemist, becoming manager of its Linden, N.J., plant, and retiring from the firm as vice president of international dyes and pigments in New York City. In 1970, he joined Emery Industries in Mauldin, S.C., serving as vice president and operations manager before retiring in 1982.
Buurman was a fellow of the American Institute of Chemists; a member of Alpha Chi Sigma, Sigma Xi, and the Synthetic Organic Chemical Manufacturers Association (now the Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates); and an emeritus member of ACS, which he joined in 1938.
Passionate about serving his community, Buurman received numerous awards for his work founding a local Junior Achievement chapter, volunteering with local Boy Scout Councils, and supporting Rotary International. He served on the South Carolina Department of Disabilities & Special Needs Commission.
He was predeceased by his wife, Jean, and daughter Sallie Callaway. His sons, John and Robert; daughter Carol; 10 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren survive him.
