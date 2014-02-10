Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

David Y. Cooper

by Susan J. Ainsworth
February 10, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 6
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

David Y. Cooper, 88, an emeritus professor of surgery at the Harrison Department of Surgical Research at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, died in Gladwyne, Pa., on Aug. 2, 2013.

A native of Henderson, N.C., Cooper earned a B.S. in medicine from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, in 1946 and an M.D. from UPenn in 1948. He completed his internship and residency in surgery at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and held a research fellowship in the Harrison department.

While serving in the Naval Reserve from 1943 until 1958 and on assignment at the Army Edgewood Chemical Biological Center, Cooper codeveloped a method of resuscitation to manage respiratory paralysis in soldiers who had inhaled nerve gas.

He was appointed to the faculty of the Harrison department in 1959. Cooper devoted his career to studying cytochrome P-450, defining its function as an oxygen-activating enzyme for many microsomal reactions and studying its role in drug metabolism.

Having a keen interest in medical history, he coauthored the book “Innovation and Tradition at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine: An Anecdotal Journey.” Cooper also taught medical history to undergraduates at UPenn. He retired in 2004.

Cooper was a member of the College of Physicians of Philadelphia, the American Association for the Advancement of Science, Sigma Xi, and the New York Academy of Sciences. He was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1962.

Photography, travel, and U.S. history were among his many interests.

Cooper is survived by his wife, Cynthia; daughters, Lucy Karlsson and Allison Hamilton; and four grandchildren.

Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Donald J. Bettinger
Robert W. Wannemacher Jr.
Kurt C. Schreiber

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE