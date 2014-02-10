… And Develop New Ones With Ablynx

Merck & Co. has joined with Ablynx to develop cancer immunotherapies. Merck will pay the Belgian company $27 million up front and up to $14 million in research funding. Ablynx could also receive milestone payments adding up to $2.3 billion. The goal is to use Ablynx nanobodies, or antibody-derived proteins that bind to disease targets, to modulate immune system checkpoints. In 2012, Ablynx signed another deal with Merck potentially worth more than $600 million.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter