Evonik Opens Plant For Structural Foam

Evonik Industries has opened a plant in Darmstadt, Germany, for its Rohacell brand polymethacrylimide foam. Built at a cost of about $8 million, the plant increases capacity at the site by 50%. The plant automates the polymerization process with robot technology, according to Evonik. Rohacell is used to make lightweight products for aerospace, automotive, and other applications, the firm says.
