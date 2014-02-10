Indorama Will Buy Yarn Maker PHP

Thai polyester maker Indorama Ventures has agreed to buy an 80% stake in PHP Fibers, a German maker of nylon yarns for auto air-bags, for an undisclosed amount. Japanese automotive supplier Toyobo is buying the other 20% of the company. PHP had revenues of $340 million in 2012 and employs 750 people. The combination of Toyobo and PHP will be the world’s largest supplier of nylon 6, 6 yarn to the air-bag industry, according to Toyobo. Indorama says the business will enjoy synergies with its other fibers operations.
