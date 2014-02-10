J&J To Share Trial Data In Yale Project

Johnson & Johnson has agreed to give academic researchers access to years of clinical trial data in collaboration with Yale School of Medicine’s Open Data Access Project. The agreement is the latest in a series of moves by drug companies to expand access to research data. Last month, Sanofi made a similar commitment. Drugmakers face pressure to reveal clinical trial data from several quarters, including the European Medicines Agency, which has called for public access to all trial data.
