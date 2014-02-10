Jens K. Nørskov Wins Catalysis Award

Jens K. Nørskov, Leland T. Edwards Professor of Engineering at Stanford University, is the recipient of the 2013 Michel Boudart Award for the Advancement of Catalysis, sponsored by Haldor Topsøe and administered jointly by the North American Catalysis Society and the European Federation of Catalysis Societies. The award recognizes Nørskov for his pioneering work on understanding trends in catalyst activity and developing catalyst design principles based on reactivity descriptors.
