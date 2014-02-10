Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Joel Henry Hildebrand Award In The Theoretical & Experimental Chemistry Of Liquids

by Jyllian Kemsley
February 10, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 6
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

Freed
[+]Enlarge
Credit: CORNELL U PHOTOGRAPHY
Photo of Jack H. Freed, Frank & Robert Laughlin Professor of Physical Chemistry, Cornell University
Credit: CORNELL U PHOTOGRAPHY

Sponsored by ExxonMobil Research & Engineering

As a child, Jack H. Freed developed his own “little chemistry laboratory” in his basement, with experiments fueled in part by chemistry books checked out of Brooklyn Public Library.

He then chose to major in chemical engineering as an undergraduate at Yale University. It was a practical choice, he says, driven by uncertainty about the availability of chemistry jobs and an adviser’s recommendation that it was easier to go from chemical engineering to chemistry than the reverse. But the prospect of investigating fundamental science lured him back to chemistry for graduate school at Columbia University, where he worked with electron spin resonance spectroscopy (ESR) pioneer George K. Fraenkel.

At Columbia, “I was involved with both instrumentation development and theory and developed my lifelong professional interest of using methods of ESR to study molecular dynamics in liquids,” Freed says. He joined the faculty at Cornell University in 1963, and he is now the university’s Frank & Robert Laughlin Professor of Physical Chemistry.

Freed was—and is—excited by the ability to know what molecules are doing, through the use of ESR combined with statistical mechanics. ESR is analogous to nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy, but it focuses on electron spins rather than nuclear spins. Depending on the ESR experiment, researchers may add a molecular probe with a stable unpaired electron to a sample or label a molecule such as a protein directly.

The ESR techniques and analyses developed by Freed “have led to an extremely powerful methodology for the study of complex molecular dynamics in liquids that is virtually unrivaled and will continue to serve as the basis for future studies in chemistry, biology, and physics,” says Benjamin Widom, one of Freed’s faculty colleagues at Cornell.

Freed’s theoretical analysis of ESR spectra showed in particular that ESR signals are very sensitive to the microscopic details of molecular motions in liquids. In early work, Freed found that simple Brownian motion modeling was inadequate to describe diffusion of molecular probes in a variety of liquids. Instead, more complex models involving dynamic solvent cage structures around solutes were necessary to explain solution behavior. Freed and colleagues were also able to elucidate the details of the cages and how they changed over time.

Freed’s lab has further studied microscopic ordering and dynamics in liquid crystals. That work includes the study of phospholipid membranes—considered a type of liquid crystal—and how the addition of peptides and proteins affects membrane dynamics. Freed turned to such biological systems in 2001, when he founded the National Biomedical Center for Advanced Electron Spin Resonance Technology, which is funded by the National Institutes of Health. His most recent work in the area involves studying the initial steps of how a virus fuses with a membrane.

Freed, 75, counts among his most meaningful awards the 1997 ACS Irving Langmuir Award in Chemical Physics and this year’s Hildebrand Award, because they validate his unique work on the chemical physics of liquids, he says. He is also the only ESR expert to receive the International Society of Magnetic Resonance Prize for research performed in the past 50 years.

Freed will present the award address before the Division of Physical Chemistry.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE